Letter: We must remember in November

Re: the July 4 article "Women should have safe access to resources."

We should all read and reread Dr Evan’s powerful July 4th editorial on women's reproductive health care. I can attest to his recollections as I was a medical student during the Roe decision period and remember the horror and frustration of witnessing things that did not have to happen, namely death, near death and loss of reproductive function from “backstreet” abortions in Chicago.

I have never been a one issue voter, but the recent Supreme Court decision to eliminate Roe vs Wade has made voting very simple for me. I understand that abortion is a complex and emotional issue, but If a candidate does not embrace a woman’s right to reproductive freedom and choice, my vote will be going somewhere else.

I am hopeful that Americans, in large numbers. will turn out and vote this November for candidates who support and trust a woman’s right to make her own choices when it comes to reproductive issues. Silence is not an option!

Charles Katzenberg

Foothills