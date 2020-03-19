Letter: We Must Show Unity To Save Our Citizens And Others

Rays of sunshine show thru in times such as these. People from nearby areas offering to help out older residents they don't know. I see our president pulling our country together from all areas and disciplines to overrule layers of of tangled regulations to get testing of a NEW VIRUS done quickly. I hope for party lines and divisions of all kind to dissolve for the greater good. Unfortunately people such as Gov. Cuomo spend hours telling us not only what the feds must do, but how in the past the opposition has expeditiously done things he does not condone. STOP!! Just be an American for this crisis. It doesn't help to call this the TRUMP FLU! I try to be apolitical and only address issues of character, wants and needs and education. I don't idolize politicians or Pop Stars as guides to tell me what to do. Now we need to Follow strong leadership. Time can't be wasted on petty ego and hatred. BLESS OUR COUNTRY AND ALL LEADERS.
Ethel Maloney
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.