Letter: We Need a Hero
Letter: We Need a Hero

What the Republican Party desperately needs now is a hero -- someone who can step forward and rally all Americans to respect the rights and opinions of others; to ensure that every American has an equal opportunity to succeed in our democratic society protected by our time-tested rules of law and order.

They need a John McCain, but he is no longer with us. The Party needs someone who can rise above the current political bickering in Congress and elsewhere and be universally recognized as a well-respected, rational, wise, and compassionate leader. Otherwise, the Republican Party will continue losing credibility as it sinks deeper and deeper into the current political swamp.

James Coan

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

