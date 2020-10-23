Letter: We need an adult in the White House

I am tired of the federal government doing almost nothing to contain and eliminate the covid-19 virus. 220,000 Americans have died.
I am tired of the non-stop parade of scandals and unethical actions of the White House and the refusal of the US Senate to hold the White House accountable for its actions.
I am tired of the administration’s overt profiteering and manipulation of the government to Trump’s personal and political benefit.
I am tired of the audacity and the lies and obfuscations that come out of the White House every single day; tired of Trump’s refusal to condemn hate groups and his inability to contain his loathing of women, minority groups, immigrants, dissenting opinions, and even his own appointees and law enforcement officials.
I am tired of a spineless US Senate, and a sycophant Attorney General.
Are you ready for an adult in the White House and for a Senate that takes its responsibilities seriously?
Please Vote Blue.
Jim Sweeney
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
