Letter: We need Covid 19 rules enforced

Governor Ducey stated, "This virus is everywhere, It's likely in this room right now." Thanks for stating the obvious. COVID-19 case numbers are exploding and hospital beds will be at capacity within the week. We have an ordinance that everyone will wear a mask, but people flaunt their right to go without them, while endangering everyone. Social distancing is a must. Six feet saves lives, but people roll their eyes if you ask them to move back. When will citizens stop guarding their "rights" and guard the rights of others to stay alive and well? Sure masks are uncomfortable and hot, but if wearing a mask will save even one life, is it not worth it? Governor, please make life saving rules and enforce them. Do you want your legacy to be counted in dollars or lives saved?
Carol Ruiz
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
