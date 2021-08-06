Letter: We need health care workers vaccinated.

It was disconcerting to see Banner health care workers protesting Banner’s decision to require workers to be vaccinated. It is a strange irony that health care workers who are on the front line of caring for Covid patients don’t think it is necessary to receive the vaccine. Beyond the ignorance of this resistance is also the danger posed to current patients in the hospital. I would sincerely hope that none of those protesting are working on a pediatric unit. How disturbing for parents to know someone caring for their unvaccinated child could potentially spread Covid to their child. Unless these health.care workers know something the rest of us don’t, either get vaccinated or no longer work at Banner. An already suspicious public needs better role models.
John Kautz
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.