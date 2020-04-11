Letter: We need intelligence not incompetence
View Comments

Letter: We need intelligence not incompetence

Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic: slow to care, slow to plan, slow to test. The US effort to fight the virus have been abysmal, the worst of any industrialized nation. Trump has likened the COVID-19 virus to the flu, suggested those infected just need to go to work, delayed vital supplies to states stating he's not a supply clerk, demeaned and insulted mayors and governors for complaining about the federal response, accused hospitals employees (without evidence) of stealing and selling face masks, and blamed the slow rate of testing on Obama.

We need Trump to step aside to stop the endless lies at daily briefings. Pence, being anti-science, should also step aside. A scientist/physician should be appointed by consensus of the NIH and CDC to lead the nation in the fight against COVID-19 Perhaps Dr. Fauci should be in complete charge. We need the incompetence to stop.

Charles McDonald

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News