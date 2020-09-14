Letter: We Need Joe

If Joe would have been President in February, 2020, he would have had a mask requirement and the necessary PPE inventories within one week of the first 100 cases of Covid in the United States. Within two weeks, he would have had testing available for all and effective, quick tests in plentiful supply. Within a month, he would have had a successful 3-day treatment for anyone with Covid. And within two months, he would have had a viable vaccine. Deaths would have been minimized and the economy unaffected.
Compare this to Trump who has done nothing for Covid. No effort to provide suitable PPE, no requirement for testing or the development of test kit production, no effort to develop Covid treatments or vaccines. No effort to assist businesses or individuals who have been severely by the economic shutdown. Joe would have solved in all because he cares.
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
