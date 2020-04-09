Letter: We Need "Made in USA" fabrics
I would like to follow-up on the letter which you published Friday, April 3. I received a response from Amy Summers (Prym, Consumer USA, Dritz in South Carolina):

"We do use American factories for some of our products but most closed so we were forced to move them to other countries. Also we are owned by a large international company so we have factories all over the world who make products for all of the companies. I do understand your comments about China, however after this incident and the impact it has on the USA, I am sure a lot of changes are and will be considered in the future by all companies."

Thought your readers would enjoy her response. I hope whoever this "international company" is, will start thinking about a backup plan for components to necessary items like PPE and masks.

Paula Palotay

Marana

