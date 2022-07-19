Letter: We Need Stricter Oversight on Insurance Companies

As a pharmacist, I’ve seen patients struggle with their insurance coverage. Clients arrive at the counter almost every day eager for their medication, only to leave frustrated that they’re again shouldering the cost.

Insurance companies need to start protecting our most vulnerable. For too long, these companies have neglected patients and it’s up to Arizona’s elected officials to make these changes.

However, there are talks in Washington, DC to impose stricter rules on the pharmaceutical industry. Just a year ago, we barely understood COVID-19, and cases were rising at terrifyingly high rates. I even contracted the virus, and even though I was able to recover, it was a terrifying experience.

These vaccines were also built upon decades of science. Not allowing companies the ability to conduct research today could affect patient care for generations to come. I encourage and will applaud the efforts of Senators Sinema and Kelly when they stand to protect Arizonans from all walks of life who need life-saving medication.

Eden Malki

Foothills