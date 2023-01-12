Letter: We Need the Passenger Bill of Rights Now

We need the Air Passengers Bill of Rights now, actually yesterday. Bill S.3222, which has been held up in Congress by airlines' lobbyists, would give us immense relief. Southwest Airlines has cancelled 60% of their flights over the holidays, and most were not cancelled due to weather but due to poor planning and lack of employees. According to CNBC and other news outlets, the Southwest CEO has blamed fuel vendor services in Denver. Right.

Yes, I was stranded and deserted by Southwest Airlines along with tens of thousands of passengers. Yes, airline crews have also been stranded along with the rest of us, making the problem much worse. I'm old, so I remember when airlines paid for your hotel room when they jacked you around. Nobody young remembers that, because the airlines no longer care what happens to passengers.

Write your congressperson. Get this bill passed now!

John Vornholt

Northeast side