Letter: We Need the Pets Belong With Families Act

As an animal lover and advocate, I recognize the value of pets in my life. Scientific evidence confirms that having a pet is good for your physical and mental health.

Unfortunately, breed restrictions prevent many families from having certain types of dogs. This is often the case in affordable housing communities. A bill in Congress, the Pets Belong with Families Act, would prohibit breed restrictions and discourage size-based restrictions in public housing.

These arbitrary breed and size restrictions are based on the notion that certain types of dogs are more dangerous than others. Research by organizations as diverse as the American Veterinary Medical Association and the American Bar Association have repeatedly shown that breed bans fail to protect public safety.

Breed-discrimination policies exacerbate problems such as housing insecurity and inequality, disproportionally impact those most in need of stable and secure housing, and force families to either surrender their pets to animal shelters or choose potentially unsafe or unstable housing options. We need the Pets Belong with Families Act.

Jeanette Baker

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

