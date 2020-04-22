Letter: We need the USPS

I have been reading news articles stating that President Trump will not sign any Cocona Virus aid bill that contains financial relief for the USPS. There have been several opinions voiced about potential reasons for this, including his stated desire to privatize the Post Office and possibly because he believes that they give Amazon low rates for package deliveries, thus benefiting Jeff Bezos, owner of the Washington Post newspaper, which has been critical of his administration. Could there be a more sinister reason? With no USPS the concept of mail in ballots for the fall election is not feasible. This would be the ultimate in voter suppression.
Morton Smith
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
