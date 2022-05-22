Letter: We Need to Mitigate the Cost of Care for More Arizonans

Congress took an important step forward last year to help Americans afford health care by passing the American Rescue Plan Act, it included an expansion of health care subsidies that gave 89,000 more Arizona patients eligible for tax credits to cover the cost of care. We’re approaching the expiration date of these subsidies, which could leave thousands of Arizonans without the means to afford critical health care.

Knowing our state is slated to have a 4.6% increase in the number of uninsured if ARPA tax credits are not made permanent, our leaders in Washington must take decisive action to make subsidies permanent. Our communities deserve greater access to affordable care, and it’s up to those with a seat at the policy-making table — like Senators Kelly and Sinema — to enact legislation that supports this. Having adequate health coverage allows for timely, quality administration of care for millions of Americans. Health care tax credits are a key piece of this puzzle, and Congress must solidify this benefit.