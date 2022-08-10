 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: We Need to Regulate Speculative Home Investing

A major problem exists both in our state and across our great nation: investors and investment companies, such as Blackstone, are buying up single family homes, which would otherwise be available for ordinary families looking to start their lives, and converting them into rental properties. This is creating a neo-feudal situation, and is also contributing to skyrocketing home valuations (far beyond their fair market value) through artificial scarcity, thereby creating a massive and unsustainable asset bubble. We need legislation to stop speculative home investing, and foster an economic environment where every day Americans have access to home ownership. How can we call this a free and sustainable market? Homes should first and foremost be treated as places to live, with any equity appreciation over time being an added bonus. Will we allow greed to kill the American dream?

Conner McKee

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

