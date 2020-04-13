Letter: We now know the cost of inaction

Re: “New mileage standard would gut climate effort” in the March 31 Star.
For years think tanks, public policy experts, epidemiologists, and the intelligence community have warned about the damage a global pandemic would have on our security, economy, and well-being. The system has been blinking red for years, warning us that inaction meant disaster.
And now we all sit, in quarantine, wondering how we will dig out after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
Since the 1980s we have also had urgent warnings about the harmful effects of climate change. We have watched as the lives of Americans have been broken by climate-induced drought, heat, rising seas, and disease.
It is discouraging to learn that amidst a crisis made worse by delay, new policies are accelerating us towards another.
Like pandemics, if we think that measures to avoid a climate disaster will be bad for the economy, we need to think again.
I will be voting a straight ticket for the climate this November.
Edward Beshore
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
