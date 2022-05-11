 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: We produce more crude oil than we need. Why import?

When the country felt it must ban oil imports from Russia because of the unprovoked attack on Ukraine, it was forced to beg from countries such as Saudi Arabia, a country we already help support through weaponry and trade, suffering a negative 2:1 Trade imbalance. In 2017, Joe Biden's predecessor made a deal with Jr.'s long-time friend, MBS, to buy weapons at a pre-arranged price of $110 billion (24 percent of our annual weapon sales allowances). In addition, the disgraced president gave Saudi Arabia $350 billion. (Where was the outcry from the right?). The Saudis will not help Ukraine.

That was not the fault of Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, or any other individual politician. Instead, it is the fault of all of them and of every Congressperson and oil executive who prioritized a partisan lever over reducing America's dependence on imported oil over the last thirty or forty years. We produce more than we need, why are prices still high? Profiteering!

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

