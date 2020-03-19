Letter: We're All Americans

ENOUGH!!!! ENOUGH!!!. We are all Americans together facing this COVID-19 Virus. Yes, bite our lips, cut it out, enough criticism from both sides. This is us the USA against this Pandemic. Can’t we all be good citizens pulling together?
Glimpse of what this country really still is. True story, happened just a few days ago at an Oro Valley supermarket.
A really wonderful older Friend of mine checking out, a young lady, only one bottle of soda standing behind. On impulse he purchased the bottle for her. Profusely thanking him she left. Friend informed 10 cups of yoghurt, limit was six. Four put aside. My Friend not upset agrees, good policy. Friend checks out but two women now behind him purchase the four yoghurts. Then gave them to my Friend.
Simple generous American story,….this explains our country. Stop, take a breath let our wonderful American Good Nature rule.
Merritt McGlothlin
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.