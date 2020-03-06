Letter: We're all atheists

After reading Michael Gerson’s opinion and all of the Star’s reader reactions, I truly have to admire the mental gymnastics and forced rationalizations of Christians to follow their faith while still voting for Trump.
As an atheist, I neither feel the need to telepathically communicate with my imaginary friend in the sky to ask what is right, nor do I fear that a man with a pointy tail and cloven hooves will stick me with a red-hot pitchfork if I make the wrong decision. It’s all fake news, folks.
If you’re a Christian, ask yourself: Do I believe in Thor? Or Apollo? How about Ganesha or Buddha? How do I justify my belief in one deity to the exclusion of all others? If you really think about it, we’re all atheists--I just take that idea one god further. And that allows me to see the issues in the clear light of day.
James Nesci
East side
