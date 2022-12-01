Letter: We’re the problem

Kudos to Brent Harold and his op-ed, “Climate change: We’re the problem.” Yes, with 8 billion of us consuming, discarding and propagating, one wonders when the inevitable tipping point will be reached. it brings to mind comic strip icon Pogo’s observation of a half-century ago, as he peers out over a litter-strewn Okefenokee Swamp: “We have met the enemy and he is us.” Yes, in so many ways.