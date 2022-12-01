 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: We’re the problem

Re: the Nov. 26 article "Climate change: We're the problem."

Kudos to Brent Harold and his op-ed, “Climate change: We’re the problem.” Yes, with 8 billion of us consuming, discarding and propagating, one wonders when the inevitable tipping point will be reached. it brings to mind comic strip icon Pogo’s observation of a half-century ago, as he peers out over a litter-strewn Okefenokee Swamp: “We have met the enemy and he is us.” Yes, in so many ways.

It is baffling that many segments of society continue to oppose birth control. And why there is seemingly little effort to create a world based on sustainability, not unfettered growth.

For a well-reasoned and sobering look at our possible future, read Yuval Hariri’s “Sapiens.” Hunting and gathering, anyone?

George Campbell

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

