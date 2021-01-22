Letter: We Reap What We Sow

In mid 1941, although Germany had overrun Europe and Japan was expanding aggressively, the Congress of the United States was generally anti-war and had a very strong dislike for President Roosevelt. Japan had not yet attacked Pearl Harbor. General George Marshall, Chief of Staff was charged with military preparedness and was having little success getting the needed legislation passed. In a late night meeting with numerous senators and representatives, he offered this: ”Are you going to let pure hatred of the personality dictate to you to do something that you realize is very harmful to the interests of the country?” They passed the needed legislation that eventually resulted in our country’s success. The events of the last 6 months or more are eerily similar. Now, we first-hand and in real time, will observe and participate in the consequences of our decisions. I sincerely hope we have not made a serious mistake, but only time will tell.
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.