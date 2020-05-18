Letter: We saw this movie already

In the movie "Jaws", the town council ordered the beaches open while the shark was still at large because local business needed to make money. That did not work out so well for them. In our time, governors of some States are opening up because of business pressures despite not being able to meet the preconditions of declining new cases, widespread testing, and isolation and contact tracing of positive individuals. This is what was done in the summer of 1918. The fall of 1918 saw a greater number of cases and a greater number of deaths than occurred in the first wave of the disease. No economy is more valuable than human life, because economy is fungible (tradeable for money) whereas human life is not - no amount of money can buy a life or a cure for a disease that has none. The view that the economy is so important is short-sighted, narrow-minded, and ultimately false. The economy will come back, by itself, when the disease is defeated.
David Vernon
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!