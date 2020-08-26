Letter: We Should Be Furious

We should be angry...no furious...with the current occupant of the White House and his lies, intolerance, lack of empathy, conspiracy theories and absence of leadership during this devastating pandemic. We should say enough as he desperately attempts to disrupt our right and access to vote. We should call him on his continuing need to congratulate himself for accomplishments that others achieved and his blatant obscuring of reality. We should stand on the side of those who are disadvantaged and who are different in color and heritage than the man who, without shame, questions the citizenship of a person of color. It is time to say enough. It is past time to ignore the damage that this president, and his administration, have done to the very fabric of our democracy and way of life. This daily dose of hypocrisy, lawlessness and absence of common decency is tearing our beloved country apart. We should be furious.
Randy Kautto
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
