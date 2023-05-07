I believe the lives of my children and my neighbors are more valuable than my right to own guns, and I believe most Americans agree with me. I feel we’re going in the wrong direction on gun control and we are failing our children, time and again. Not everyone is healthy enough to own a gun, and more guns lead to more violence.

In 2017 guns became the biggest injury-based killer of children and young adults (ages 1 to 24) in the U.S.A, Guns kill more children each year than auto accidents. More children die by gunfire in a year than on-duty police officers and active military members. In the States with more gun ownership, there's more homicide.

We don’t allow a Driver’s license without passing a test. Why permit gun ownership without being tested in proper use and safe handling? This, along with red flag laws, and violent offender exclusions, will save lives.

Dr. Joshua Reilly

North side