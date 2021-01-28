Letter: We should not impeach President Trump; he is innocent.

As a concerned citizen of the United States and a medical doctor, I believe President Trump is being framed. He very clearly told the crowd to go peacefully and in order to the Capitol building. His words of encouragement are now being misconstrued as belligerent. The crowd took it upon itself to storm the Capitol building. What the crowd did was not the responsibility of President Trump. In addition, what he has said all along has come to be true. There was fraud in the voting arena. Voting fraud has been verified in Texas. President Trump is someone whose word we can trust. He has helped everyone through the pandemic both monetarily and physically. He gave us the stimulus checks and acted rapidly to keep people separated when there wasn't even one death yet in the U.S. from COVid19. This is a man I would back anytime.
Mary Pichardo
North side
