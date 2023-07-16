A reply to the Letter to the Editor of 7/11/23: "We the People"

Certainly, our recent behavior makes it difficult for the world to see us as that country that seemed most likely to bring fairness and justice to a free people, recognized as individuals, equal under the law. I certainly agree with the author we can do better.

However, the amoral behavior of this narcistic, despotic-to-be-person who was our previous President, and the acquiescence and brazen willingness to lie along with him by the Republican Party, continue to be ugly and obvious. The effort and accomplishments by our current President as he continues to work to govern the country for all of us seem to remain strangely unnoted but are just as real.

"Starting over" with some kind of a wonderful "clean slate" simply doesn't apply...recognizing...by ALL of us... who we are and what needs to be fixed is absolutely required to so that we can continue on to what we can be. We need to work hard on this... intelligently and empathetically...within our current system!

Frank Parsons

Northeast side