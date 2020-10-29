 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: WE THE PEOPLE NEED A CHANGE
View Comments

Letter: WE THE PEOPLE NEED A CHANGE

WE THE PEOPLE NEED A CHANGE

The time has come for people to get two important changes made to our legal system. The first is to change the Senate rule that allows one person to block a bill passed by the House of Representatives to even get on the floor of the Senate for discussion no less a vote. I have sent questions to Senators and Representatives on how to do this and never received one answer. The second is to change the way we elect a president. It should be by popular vote. The only fair way, 1 vote for each citizen of our great country. Write your elected officials if you agree and let’s get these things done.

Hal Brown Retired, Tucson

HAL BROWN

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News