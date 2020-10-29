Letter: WE THE PEOPLE NEED A CHANGE

WE THE PEOPLE NEED A CHANGE
The time has come for people to get two important changes made to our legal system. The first is to change the Senate rule that allows one person to block a bill passed by the House of Representatives to even get on the floor of the Senate for discussion no less a vote. I have sent questions to Senators and Representatives on how to do this and never received one answer. The second is to change the way we elect a president. It should be by popular vote. The only fair way, 1 vote for each citizen of our great country. Write your elected officials if you agree and let’s get these things done.
Hal Brown Retired, Tucson
