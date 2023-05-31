My grandfather and other World War II veterans bravely fought to help defeat the rise of fascism in the world. In the aftermath, the United States emerged as a superpower and a beacon of democracy. Today, that beacon has dimmed.

Fear leads to polarization and “us” versus “them.” But there is no “them.” There is only “We the People.” These precious words in the Constitution proclaim that our democracy derives its power from the people themselves - all of us, not just a vocal minority. Over the years, our democracy has ebbed and flowed, but it’s resilient. We will bounce back from this new low of political outrageousness. If you can find a library book on World War II that hasn’t been banned, read it and you will see. Freedom is in our blood after all.