Americans, Republican or Democrat. Our elected officials in the Congress and Senate are making a mockery out of our democracy. They do nothing for the people or the country, except for making it look bad to all our allies. They refuse to pass laws that sixty to seventy percent of our country want. It is time to as they say to “Clean House.” Any elected Official Republican or Democrat, now in the governing body’s coming up for election should be replaced. Perhaps then we can get our country back on track having compromises between the two parties. Doing what is best for people and country.