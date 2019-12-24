Letter: We the people
Letter: We the people

We the people have elected a crass, ego-maniacal, rude liar as our President. Since a teenager I have seen 12 Presidents serve. I have disagreed with many of them, but none have demeaned the presidency, embarrassed the citizenry, and diminished our position on the world stage as President Trump has. I have been a Democrat, a Republican, and now an Independent and I will do everything in my power to remove President Trump from office. He is unfit for the office.

Carl B. Foster

Green Valley

