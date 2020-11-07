Letter: We thought it was over - a Tempest brews

This is a nerve-racking period for all of us. The adage, “it’s all over but the counting,” however, does not apply to the 4-year-old president, who continues his efforts of intimidation and bullying.
He contends the Democratic Party, “secret cabals,” the entire media, corrupt officials and every single one of the 3,141 counties, Governors and others, collaborated and plotted as a group, led by Biden, to defeat him. He has threatened to sue states, counties and cities. His latest tantrum - the entire country. Everyone except Melania.
He even threatened to sue “every state that went for Biden.” So much from a genuine fascist who doesn’t know what democracy curtails.
In two campaign speeches, illegally held in the White House, he continues to threaten democracy, as many of us have been saying he would, for four years. His followers cheer as he proffers illegal, treasonous acts.
Should he win, Biden will be a gentleman. Losing is a different tempest brewing.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
