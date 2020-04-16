Letter: We’ve ID'd the wizard behind the curtain of our national vanity fair
Trump is the Wizard in his Oz-like vanity-land. Trump lacks a grasp of presidential & CIC roles & responsibilities as shaped & defined by over 200 years of history.

He is a self-absorbed Mountebank, charlatan & con man. His claim that his experience & business acumen could solve our problems fooled almost half the voters. We all suffer because he pulled the wool over their eyes. Americans vote gut feelings - not rationality. Charisma counts in elections.

Examine Trump’s incredible mess of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the game of bridge, it’s called “reviewing the bidding.”

The latest of Trump’s pandemic mismanagement blunders is naming the inept & hapless Jared Kushner to lead the group stirring the mess they’ve created. Kushner picked up the ball our inept & hapless VP fumbled. Expect Jared to punt. We have a losing team. This is no game - it’s life or death.

Mort Ganeles

Foothills

