Letter: We want Walter Cronkite

Ah for the "good old days" of broadcast and in-print news. When reporters JUST REPORTED the news, without bias or opinion. And, they only reported WHAT ACTUALLY OCCURRED, not what MIGHT happen. And, without asking witnesses or family members of victims "how did this make you feel?" "What do you think about this situation?"
That's NOT NEWS. We are sick and tired of sensationalism.
I think Walter Cronkite and Huntley and Brinkley are rolling in their graves...
Karen McKee
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
