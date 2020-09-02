Letter: Wealthy Astronaut"

Wealthy Astronaut.
Mark Kelly’s net worth, as reported in his filed financial disclosure, is 27 million dollars.
If Kelly were to be voted to serve in the US Senate in November, as noted in 2019-20 data, only Feinstein (58.5m), Blumenthal (70M), Warner (90.2M) and Loeffler (500M) would have more financial assets.
Kelly retired from the Navy in 2011 to assist in the recovery of his wife, Gabby Giffords, who had courageously, survived an assassination attempt. As an 06 navy captain, Kelly’s retirement amounts to 55% of his base pay for 25 years of active duty service. That annual amount varied from approximately $64,092 in 2011 to $75689 in 2020. Obviously, the size of this annual retirement salary has played a very minor role in acquiring his present net worth.
A major question that Arizona voters need answered is, "how did Captain Kelly earn 27 million dollars in nine years?"
Jim Van Sickle
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!