The newest buzzword in politics is weaponizing. Weaponize the IRS, the FBI, the DOJ, the SCOTUS, the Parks & Rec dept, ad infinitum. The newest weapon is the dollar and the one who wields it best is Trump. Now hear me out. Trump gets charged with a crime, he hires 5 lawyers. You hire 7 lawyers. Trump adds 5 more and this goes on and on until you finally give up and cannot surmount the dogpile of lawyers he has assembled. Well, since you gave up your prosecution, now here comes the twisted logic, I must be innocent. That is how Trump and any other person of unlimited cash can buy freedom from prosecution. Trump's been at it his whole life and he's perfected it. Is it right? Is it fair to any other citizen of this country? I don't think so but that's the way it is. Trump is right saying that he's never been convicted of any crime, sad to say.