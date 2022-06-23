Letter: Weaponry, fuel costs, & when life begins

Having been viable now for some 70 years (my 70th birthday is this September), it is getting easier to see what is wrong with the human race. We haven't figured out how really evil war is; it's always about taking from others. Man's (meaning almost exclusively men) fascination with weaponry has become almost idiotic; faster & better ways to kill. We are born with a death sentence already, so why do we find better ways to hasten it. As for the cost of fuel: Consider that the current greed may just be aimed at putting a politician in power that will enhance the wealthy; it's always about the money. As for when real life begins; that is still a mystery to most, but Science seems to believe it's about 24 weeks after conception; that's viability outside mom's womb. What is wrong with us? We can't seem to see what is right there in front of us. Please just realize what matters most. Respectfully, with Love & Peace to all.