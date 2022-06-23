 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Weaponry, fuel costs, & when life begins

  • Comments

Having been viable now for some 70 years (my 70th birthday is this September), it is getting easier to see what is wrong with the human race. We haven't figured out how really evil war is; it's always about taking from others. Man's (meaning almost exclusively men) fascination with weaponry has become almost idiotic; faster & better ways to kill. We are born with a death sentence already, so why do we find better ways to hasten it. As for the cost of fuel: Consider that the current greed may just be aimed at putting a politician in power that will enhance the wealthy; it's always about the money. As for when real life begins; that is still a mystery to most, but Science seems to believe it's about 24 weeks after conception; that's viability outside mom's womb. What is wrong with us? We can't seem to see what is right there in front of us. Please just realize what matters most. Respectfully, with Love & Peace to all.

Paul Gelsinger

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Immigrant Receiving

Since we obviously have no plan or intention of closing and securing the border, I believe it’s time for Homeland Security to creat a new depa…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News