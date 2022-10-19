Letter: "Weapons Made Locally"

Regarding Mr. Cohen-Joppa’s letter, with respect, I feel that his letter regarding “weapons of local manufacture” is a bit on the extreme side as the United States and other countries have had these and other deadly weapons since the first atomic bomb was created; and without a doubt, many people not only fear their use but the retaliation soon to follow. Yet, as the saying goes, “if you would have peace – prepare for war” to which the doctrine of MAD (mutual assured destruction) must be given credit. I also feel that the frivolous tone of this letter belies the hard work and training that people who field these weapons go through to be responsible for them and their use as must other professionals in the other countries that also have them. As for the 91 signatory nations who signed the treaty on nuclear weapons – you can advocate all you want but what will you back it up with - words or actions?