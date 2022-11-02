 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Weapons tutorial

Many thanks to the author of "Liberals' ignorance of firearms" for the written tutorial on operation and use of automatic and semi-automatic weapons. I really appreciate learning the detailed particulars of the firing mechanism of the M4 military weapon. It's so good to know there's a lengthy application process, a $200 fee and other requirements to obtain deadly weapons. Somehow, these instruments of death and carnage always seem to find their way into the hands of disturbed individuals who want to kill innocent people. Spare us the blah blah blah about how these weapons operate. Try telling it to the parents and survivors of Uvalde, Parkland, Sandy Hook and other massacres. No one wants to repeal or severely alter 2nd amendment rights, which are now taken totally out of context from the original intent. We just want common sense gun laws. We really don't care how your beloved weapons operate.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

