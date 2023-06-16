The purpose of a weapon is to enforce. I can use a weapon to enforce the safety of my home and the government can use a ‘weapon’ to enforce the law of the land.

The Department of Justice is the law enforcement arm of the Federal government. In that respect it is the ‘weaponization’ of law enforcement (how else can you do it?)

Thank you MAGAs for noticing the fact that law enforcement has been weaponize in the form of the DOJ.

Tony Maitland

Marana