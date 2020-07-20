Letter: Wear a Mask Instead
It has become obvious that closing us down had not stopped the virus. We close, we reopen, and start all over again. Put a mask on your face instead!! Take politics out of it. Our government thinks it is weakness, it is about health. Show strength. Be a leader and lead. Mandate mask wearing for at least a month and see what may happen!! It is not painful to mask up...lock up is the pain. The economy may even rebound.

Nancy Gorman

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

