Letter: Wear a Mask

One of my few strengths as a teacher of middle school for 32 years was patience. Yet I have no patience for those whining about wearing a mask and there supposed "constitutional right" not to. I served 4 years in the US Air Force, my son served for 24 years. A number of friends and classmates died in Vietnam or came home seriously injured. Thousands of families have lost loved ones in the many wars since the founding of this nation. They know what sacrifice for their country is about. Someone who can't wear a mask, unless due to illness, has no right to refuse this small inconvenience. The facts are clear, masks help stop the spread of Covid-19, one can be infected and spread the virus to others with absolutely no symptoms, and that will kill some people. To those who refuse to wear a mask I say, "grow up or stay home and see no one."
Donald Ries
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
