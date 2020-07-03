Letter: Wear a veil (Mask wearing option)

What is all the fuss about? These people who don’t want to wear masks! They haven’t thought this through. They could be more exotic, alluring and mysterious with a thin sheath of a veil. Remember the harem girls?
Oh yes, for men, try a thin black sheath. Make a statement instead of creating a scene inside stores that have safety policies. They are trying to make a safe environment for those of us who have to venture out once a week to get necessities. Thank you to all of them!
Remember we should be in this together as part of the solution not part of the crisis. Get your thinking hats on; be creative instead of destructive and combative.
Paula Palotay
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!