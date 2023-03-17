St Patrick’s day, is a great day to celebrate the coming of spring,
and to forget all our troubles and woes.
St Paddy’s Day: “Tis a great day for the Irish”
It’s a day of parades, green beer and corn beef and cabbage
When young men think of their “Wild Irish Rose”
And fish lovers of “Molly Malone”
They tell me there are 4 kinds of Irishmen:
FBI, Foreign born Irish.
CIA, Concieved in America.
IBM, Irish by marriage, and
TTWB, Those that want to be.
It’s a day we think of “Danny Boy” and the pipes.
People are also reading…
A day for “Mother Macree” and “Over in Killarney”
A day for dancing and “MacNamara’s Band”
We need to celebrate all that is good in America.
So put on a smile and remember that
“When Irish eyes are smiling, sure they’ll steal your heart away”.
Tom McGorray
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.