St Patrick’s day, is a great day to celebrate the coming of spring,

and to forget all our troubles and woes.

St Paddy’s Day: “Tis a great day for the Irish”

It’s a day of parades, green beer and corn beef and cabbage

When young men think of their “Wild Irish Rose”

And fish lovers of “Molly Malone”

They tell me there are 4 kinds of Irishmen:

FBI, Foreign born Irish.

CIA, Concieved in America.

IBM, Irish by marriage, and

TTWB, Those that want to be.

It’s a day we think of “Danny Boy” and the pipes.

A day for “Mother Macree” and “Over in Killarney”

A day for dancing and “MacNamara’s Band”

We need to celebrate all that is good in America.

So put on a smile and remember that

“When Irish eyes are smiling, sure they’ll steal your heart away”.

Tom McGorray

Northwest side