Letter: Wear the mask
Letter: Wear the mask

A letter writer asks why he should wear a mask "just to make someone else comfortable". Here's why: Because I am currently recovering from cancer; because my 82-year old husband has serious breathing issues; because my 57-year old son has recently had open-heart surgery and his immune system is compromised; because someone I love dearly is recovering from breast cancer and and a double mastectomy; because many of my friends are caring for aging spouses with conditions like heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and cancer; because my neighbor's 7-year old is enduring treatment for leukemia and the virus could kill her; because the first and most important responsibility for every decent human being on the planet is to treat their fellow human beings with care and compassion. So grow up and put on a mask. It is quit literally the very least you can do.

Carol Conniff

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

