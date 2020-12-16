 Skip to main content
Letter: Wear your mask!
My grandpa was born just before the turn of the previous century (1891). His experience as an American citizen growing up and as an adult included WWl, the 1918 Pandemic, the Great Depression, WWll, and finished with the Korean and Vietnam wars. Think of the sacrifices and hardships his generation endured.

I wonder what he would think about those who complain about their personal freedoms being violated because they are asked to wear a mask in public?

Jim Strouth

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

