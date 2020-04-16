Letter: Wear Your Mask!

While shopping the other day at a major grocery store I was surprised and dismayed to see that about 75% of the customers were not wearing masks. The CDC recommends that masks should be worn when out in public as the COVID-19 virus can spread from people who have no symptoms. Taking this simple measure helps protect not only you but the people passing around you in the aisles. All stores should require their customers to wear masks to gain admittance. COVID-19 cases are rising in Pima County and we are weeks away from a possible peak. There are easy ways to make a mask and you can find instructions on the internet and YouTube. Think about your fellow citizens!
Sherry Massie
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
