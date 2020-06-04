Letter: Wearing a Mask is Easy, Safe, and Smart
Letter: Wearing a Mask is Easy, Safe, and Smart

Yesterday I visited my favorite dessert shop and got in line (12 feet) behind a family of 6. Neither parent was wearing a mask and their young children were unmasked as well. The only person wearing a mask was what appeared to be a grandmother. Common sense dictates that she was the only family member interested in keeping her family safe from COVID. Wearing a mask is dual protection and a way to keep the looming second wave of the virus at bay. Numbers of infections and deaths are increasing and the virus plays no favorites. I don't understand people at all. Do they want to see their loved ones suffer and/or die from a horrendous illness? Don't they want to watch their children grow up? Though not a promise, wearing a mask can help keep COVID from spreading and someday flatten the curve. This doesn't make you appear weak, it makes you look smart and concerned for others.

Barbara Mongan

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

