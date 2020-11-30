Letter: Wearing Masks

To all the people, who support AZ gun laws but refuse wearing Masks: The State of Arizona allows you to carry a (concealed) weapon. You will be punished if you shoot an innocent person. Likewise, you are allowed to carry (asymptomatic) SARS-CoV-2 but you should not be allowed to shoot (speak, shout, sneeze, cough, or sing) it at your fellow citizen.
Uwe Manthei
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
