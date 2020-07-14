Letter: Wearing Masks

Trump is critical of Mr Biden wearing his mask, really? The draft dodger thinks wearing a mask is a sign of weakness! Our Doctors are predicting 1/4 of million death's by November! And this gutless administration doesn't care!! Fox still calls it a Hoax? Trump, Devoss want Schools to reopen!! My grandson will not go to school! It's criminal to force our children to their Death's and the teacher's too!! Pence says his wife Karen knows about the COVID-19? I will hunt down those murders if my grandson is harmed!!!
David Leon
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!