Letter: Wearing Masks
Letter: Wearing Masks

Trump is critical of Mr Biden wearing his mask, really? The draft dodger thinks wearing a mask is a sign of weakness! Our Doctors are predicting 1/4 of million death's by November! And this gutless administration doesn't care!! Fox still calls it a Hoax? Trump, Devoss want Schools to reopen!! My grandson will not go to school! It's criminal to force our children to their Death's and the teacher's too!! Pence says his wife Karen knows about the COVID-19? I will hunt down those murders if my grandson is harmed!!!

David Leon

Vail

