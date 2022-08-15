 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Weary of fighting

I am weary. I am exhausted from 'fighting'. Now our candidates in Arizona say they are 'fighting' for us. I don't want more fighting. I want candidates who ask, "What do you, the people, need, want'"? I need to hear our candidates say, "I'm listening, I'm problem solving, I'm cooperating and want to work with all parties'.' Where is the representation of the people, for the people? Why do candidates not tell us about themselves and what they can do rather than attack the other party? Where is cooperation? Where is problem solving? Why do we hate those who have different opinions? Why are we blaming rather than solving? Please, I am so tired.

Ruth Hanon

East side

